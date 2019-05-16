|
Johnny Wayne Cook, 72, of Eastwood Drive, Polkville, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born August 2, 1946 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Russell Edward Cook and Bryte Beaver Cook. Mr. Cook was retired from Bernhardt and Doran Mills and served in the US Army in Germany. He was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church, Polkville Ruritan Club and American Legion in Lawndale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Elaine Black Cook; an infant daughter; one brother, Mitchell Robin Cook and one sister Judy Byrd.
Survivors include two daughters, Robyn Schoolcraft and husband Rick and Heather Cook all of Polkville; brother; Dicky Cook and wife Susan of Polkville; brother-in-law, Gene Byrd of Conway, SC; grandson, Zack Kloosterman of Shelby; niece, Brandi Turner and husband Daniel of Polkville and two great nieces, Reagan and Kendyl Turner.
The visitation will be 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. At other times, the family will be at the home of Heather Cook, 104 Heafner Drive, Polkville.
The funeral service will be 3:00PM Friday at Polkville Baptist Church with Revs. Will Davis and Paul Scott officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Polkville Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150, Big Springs Baptist Church Backpack Ministry, 534 Big Springs Church Rd. Ellenboro, NC 28040 or Polkville Baptist Church, PO Box 245 Polkville, NC 28136.
Published in Shelby Star on May 16, 2019