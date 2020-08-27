1/1
Wayne Lay
1959 - 2020
Wayne Allen Lay, 61, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.

He was born February 18, 1959, in Lincoln County, son of the late William and Blanche Lay.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church where he was an usher and a member of the security team. He loved to play the guitar when his family sang. Wayne loved his family, his church, and his friends. When he was not working, he would always be found hunting or fishing.

A homegoing service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 2738 South Post Rd. Shelby, officiated by Pastor Barry Goodman, Pastor Barry Philbeck, and Pastor Johnny Owens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family requests everyone to practice social distancing and please feel free to wear a mask.

Burial will be at Cherryville City Memorial Cemetery.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Frances Lay; son, Bill Lay; daughter, Breana Lay; sister-in-law, Donna Lay; nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Lay.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
