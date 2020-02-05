|
|
SHELBY - Shuford Webb Masten, age 91, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at Hospice Wendover. Born in New Jersey on July 14, 1928 he was the son of the late Clement Thornton Vivian Venona Gardner Masten
He was a postal carrier, supervisor and clerk in Stanford Connecticut. He moved to Shelby after his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, astronomy and taught himself Calculus. In addition to his parents, Webb is preceded in death by a two wives, Jean Banks Masten and Marilynn Gardner Masten; and a sister, Patricia Rutz.
Webb is survived by two daughters, Barbara Amalfi and husband Jerome of Shelby and Sue Rehnberg and husband Paul of Shelby; a grandson, Michael Rehnberg; stepchildren, Linde Kinghton of Seattle WA, Tom Knighton and Connie Knighton both of Boise ID; Step grandchild, Erah; and step great grandchild, Evan.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 5, 2020