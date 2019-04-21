|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN: Wesley V. Kiser, 98, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain. A native of York County, SC, he was the son of the late William and Henrietta White Kiser. He served in the US Army during WWII, having been in France, Germany, and Austria with the European Theater. He was scout master, along with Dytt Falls, of Troop 8, and was the oldest living member of Second Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, RA leader, and sat on the finance committee. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and working on small engines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Pearl Dixon Kiser; two sisters; and four brothers. He is survived by his sons, Steve Kiser and wife Dot of Green Creek Community in Polk County, and Keith Kiser and wife Evelyn of Waco; grandchildren, Cynthia Seabald, Brian Kiser and wife Lea, Heidi Bridges and husband Shannon, and Keitha Rodden and husband Andy; eight great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6-7:30pm, Monday, April 22, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain. Funeral services will be held 1pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, with the Revs. Dennis Pruitt and James Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church 120 Linwood Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086, Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079, or to the donor's choice.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation-Kings Mountain.
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2019