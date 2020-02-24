|
|
Willa H. "Nana" Painter, 84, of Gastonia passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living in Gastonia.
She was born August 31, 1935, in Waco, NC, daughter of the late Loran "JW" and Ellen Bryte Hord.
Willa was a former member of Faith United Methodist Church in Gastonia.
She was retired from Gaston Memorial Hospital after 32 years of service as an RN.
She was a loving and devoted Nana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Painter; brothers, Sloan, Ben, Carl David, and Barkley Hord.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Luellen "Lu" Williford and husband Eric, Jennie Painter Watson; granddaughters, Amanda "Mandy" Drum and husband Matt, Cassie Ritchie and husband Chris, Aimee Watson; great-grandchildren, McKenna Birch, Maxton and Mayer Drum, Jace Watson, Cayden and Tenley Ritchie; brothers, Charles and Bobby Joe Hord; sisters, Brenda Morrow and husband Keith, LuAnn Gamble; many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Larry Laughter, will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 24, 2020