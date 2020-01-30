|
SHELBY- William ""Parham"" Beam Sr., age 97 died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Peak Resources Cherryville. Born in Cleveland County on May 7, 1922, he was the son of the late William Aaron Beam and Helen Paysour Beam. Parham served in the U.S. Army in the Quartermaster Corps. He worked formerly as a salesman for Cleveland Hardware for seven years before becoming a salesman for the agricultural chemical company WR Grace for 21 years. Parham was also a beef cattle farmer. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where he was a trustee, former deacon, and holder of many other offices.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mildred Fortenberry as well as three sisters; Margaret Beam Byers, Gretchen Beam Willis, and Lena Jo Beam Williams
Parham is survived by his son William Parham ""Bill"" Beam Jr. of Shelby, two grandsons William Parham ""Tripp"" Beam III of Los Angeles, CA, Lee Spangler Beam of Asheville and one granddaughter, Jennifer ""Logan"" Beam and friend Brian Carney of Raleigh, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Peak Resources in Cherryville for their care of Mr. Beam. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver, Eunice Brown.
Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Tapp, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1960 New Prospect Church Rd, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Beam.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020