William Fred "Bill" Blanton, age 76, of Ellenboro, NC passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He was the son to the late Matthew Fred Blanton and the late Sarah Mae Green Blanton and a native of Rutherford County. Bill was a loving father and grandfather who loved to go fishing and spend time with his family. Bill was also a US Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Lucille Blanton and one sister Barbara Blanton.
Survivors include two sons Matthew Freddie Blanton and wife Michele and Roy Blanton, one daughter Rhonda Cook and husband Greg, one brother Danny Blanton, five grandsons; Nick Blanton, Isaac Cook, Casey Blanton, Connor Blanton and Dakota Blanton, one grand daughter Kaitlyn Philbeck and three great grand daughters; Mackenzie Philbeck, Karsyn Moore and Hynleigh Moore.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. Graveside services will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2pm at Cleveland Memorial Gardens in Boiling Springs, NC with Reverend David Blanton officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Rutherford County Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside, NC is serving the family.