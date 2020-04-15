|
|
William Jennings Brooks Sr., age 93 of Shelby, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 13, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters, Patsy Brooks Ellis and husband Michael of Richmond, VA, and Penny Brooks Russ and husband Garry of Winston-Salem, NC, a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Bridges of Chesnee, SC, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Born May 11, 1926 in Cleveland County, Jennings was the son of the late Lane and Myrtle Lee Brooks and was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Macy Ellen Crow Brooks and a son, William "Bill" Jennings Brooks Jr.
Jennings served proudly in the United States Navy as a Radio Operator in the South Pacific during WWII. He was a lifelong member of Double Springs Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, superintendent, and choir member. Jennings designed and built the structure for Double Springs singing Christmas tree which was an annual event at the church for many years. He worked for more than 30 years as plant superintendent at Cleveland Lumber Company. After retiring from Cleveland Lumber, he and his lifelong friend, Jerry Gardner, enjoyed success building custom staircases all over North Carolina. Jennings continued to enjoy carpentry after retiring from his second career.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Jennings's church family at Double Springs Baptist Church who loved him and cared for him so selflessly especially during his time at White Oak Manor. There are also many community friends that gave him the same loving support. The family is grateful to all of you who recognized the special man he was and loved him as much as we did.
A private service will be held at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, 1130 Double Springs Church Rd, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 15, 2020