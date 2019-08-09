|
|
SHELBY- William Albert Cardwell, age 46, was united with his brother and Jesus on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Brook Pine in Gaston, SC. Born on August 15, 1973 in Cleveland County he was the son of David Withers Cardwell Jr. and wife Beverly of Shelby and Suzanne Lucille Bush and husband Tom Chance of Alabama. William was a courageous survivor who was wise, kind, loving and humble. He was always willing to help those in need. William is preceded in death by a brother, Christian Cardwell.
In addition to his parents and step parents, William is survived by a brother, David Withers Cardwell III and wife Michelle of Bakersville CA..; a niece, Courtney Cardwell and a nephew, Nicholas Cardwell.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Tim Hendrick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: the National Alliance On Mental Illness, 1735 ST. Julian Place Suite 300, Columbia SC 29204
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 9, 2019