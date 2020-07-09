1/1
William Cornwell
1955 - 2020
William "Dale" Cornwell, of Hickory, died unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was 64.

Born on September 22, 1955 to the late Annie Carrie Williams Cornwell and Fred Lee Cornwell, Sr. of Hickory, he leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Lucia Cornwell; two children and mother-in-law of the home; a sister, Linda (LaWayne) Whitfield of Fayetteville, NC; two brothers, Fred (Patricia) Cornwell, Jr. and Paul Cornwell, both of Hickory; four nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Cornwell.

Dale was well-loved by his family and many friends. He was a good and loving father and husband, well-known for his gregarious charm, and generosity of spirit. He will truly be missed.

A private service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1:00pm at the Walter Gladys Memorial Chapel at Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 3:00 pm to 7:00pm and Sat from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at the chapel. Burial will take place at Southside Cemetery in Hickory.

Floral arrangements may be made through Whitfield's Flowers (828) 431-4438.

Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary (828) 323-1981 is serving the Cornwell family.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
