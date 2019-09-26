|
|
SHELBY - William Ray Crow, 73, son of the late Dr. Raymond E. Crow and Odessa Crow. Preceded in death in addition to his father, his sister Barbara Hallford, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean and Gail Dobbins and nephew Jason Dobbins.
Ray is survived by his wife of 54, years, Judy Dobbins Crow; daughter, Anna Whitaker and husband Tom; son, David Crow and wife Tasha; grandchildren, Abby Whitaker, Grayson Crow and Parker Crow, brother, Tom Crow and wife Cathy and Mike Crow and wife Linda; sister-in-law, Phyllis Parker and husband Jerry; brother-in-law, Bob Dobbins and wife Kay, Bill Dobbins and wife Susan, Joel Dobbins and wife Heidi and Bob Hallford; numerous Nieces and Nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Baptist Church, 746 Trinity Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114 with Pastor Mike Frazier and Joel Dobbins. Receiving of friends will be held one hour prior to service. Burial following the service at the Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Trinity Baptist Church Ramp Construction Fund, 746 Trinity Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 26, 2019