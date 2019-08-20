Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
William Dysart Obituary
SHELBY - William Cliff Dysart passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 18, 2019. Born December 3, 1940, Cliff grew up on a farm with his parents, Carl and Eloise, and brother, Harle Thomas. He loved to farm and was an exceptional basketball player and softball player. He loved to bass fish and he loved his family. He will be greatly missed. Cliff is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Cline Goins Dysart and her children, John Goins (Linda), Donna Camp ( Steve) and Joe Goins(Tracy). He is also survived by his daughter Sandi Loganadan (Nick) and a combined 10 grandchildren.

In keeping with his nature, graveside service is private and for immediate family only.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 20, 2019
