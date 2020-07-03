William Edwards

SHELBY - William "Scott" Edwards, age 57, departed this earth and went to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, where he was greeted by both his mother and father.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on October 18, 1962, he was the son of the late Sherrill and Lucille Edwards. Scott was a servant of God and was a life-long member of Eastside Baptist Church; where he currently served as a member of the Deacon Fellowship, was a 4th/5th grade Sunday School teacher, and member of the adult choir. Previously, he was a member of the Eastside Softball Team for many years, member of the Men's Fellowship, personnel committee, and nominating committee. Scott's most loved church ministry was helping with children's activities including; "Be a Champ Ministry", summer camps, winter retreats and nursery volunteer.
Scott was an office manager for Martin Marietta Rock Quarry for 26 years. After leaving there, he worked at Oliver's Hardware and Garden Center and was currently employed at Ora Supermarket. Also Scott, along with his wife Debbie, were house parents at Christine's Home of Shelby for three years.
In addition to his various church activities, Scott loved sports; especially football. He was an original Carolina Panthers PSL season ticket holder, and loved the Clemson Tigers and was a Burns Bulldog varsity football player. He graduated from Burns High School in 1981 and UNC Charlotte in 1986.
Scott enjoyed cooking and loved to cook for others. For several years, he followed in his father's footsteps and helped cook Brotherhood breakfast and Easter morning breakfast at Eastside. He also helped cook at the American League World Series games with some very close and dear friends.
Scott is survived by his wife Debbie Jones Edwards, of the home; his sister Elizabeth Edwards Oliver and husband Dale; his nephew Craig Oliver and wife Tori; his niece Courtney Huffstetler and husband Clay, all of Shelby, also mother in law Margie McSwain, sisters in law, Ann Marie Senter and husband Ken (Raleigh, NC), Laura Trivett(Asheville, NC) and brother in law Ted Jones and wife Erin(Colorado), nephews, Hunter Jones and David Senter and niece Lucy Senter. He is also survived by his aunts JP Whisnant(Shelby, NC), Carolyn Ramsey and husband Steve(Minnesota), Leona Plaster(Greensboro, NC), Shelia Falls- Weichel (Clemmons, NC), Diane Falls-Powell and husband Phil(Winston Salem, NC), an uncle, Jack Edwards(Oklahoma), and numerous cousins both near and far.
Scott had real passion for children. Having no children of his own, Scott impacted many children's lives both at Eastside and Christine's Home. Those were his kids. He wanted to make sure every child he came in contact with knew Jesus. He shared his love of Jesus always with a smile, while having lots of fun and possibly wearing tie dye!
For safety reasons, a memorial service will be planned for a later date by his family.
Because Scott loved working with and helping children, memorials can be made to Eastside Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 1165 Wyke Rd, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.