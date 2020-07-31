William Floyd

FOREST CITY - William "W.D." Floyd, 86, of Flack Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Oak Grove Healthcare Center in Forest City.
Born in Cleveland County, NC a son of the late Arvol Weldon Floyd and Macie Warlick Floyd Richards. Mr. Floyd was retired from Bellsouth. He enjoyed genealogy and was in the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of Joyce Nadine Thackerson Floyd and a son Duane Allen Floyd.
Survivors include a son Kelly Floyd and wife Christie of Union Mills, NC; daughter-in-law Kim Dempster Floyd of Shelby; a brother Jerry Floyd of Shelby; four grandchildren Alesi Floyd, Noah Floyd, David Hall and Delee Hall; two great grandchildren Morgan Hall and Kaisan Hall.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fallston.