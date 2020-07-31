1/1
William Floyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOREST CITY - William "W.D." Floyd, 86, of Flack Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Oak Grove Healthcare Center in Forest City.

Born in Cleveland County, NC a son of the late Arvol Weldon Floyd and Macie Warlick Floyd Richards. Mr. Floyd was retired from Bellsouth. He enjoyed genealogy and was in the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of Joyce Nadine Thackerson Floyd and a son Duane Allen Floyd.

Survivors include a son Kelly Floyd and wife Christie of Union Mills, NC; daughter-in-law Kim Dempster Floyd of Shelby; a brother Jerry Floyd of Shelby; four grandchildren Alesi Floyd, Noah Floyd, David Hall and Delee Hall; two great grandchildren Morgan Hall and Kaisan Hall.

Services will be private.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved