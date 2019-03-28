|
|
William Randolph "Randy" Grigg, age 75 of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He is survived by the love his life and soulmate of 31 years, Julie Harmon of the home, a son, Scott Grigg of Naples, FL, and a daughter, Wendy Grigg Weaver (Bill) of Shelby, NC, three grandchildren, Nathan Self, Cody Self (Dakota), and Madison Self (Dylan Ott), a great granddaughter, Reese Ott, a sister, Diane Costner (Roger) of Shelby, NC, two nieces, Kim Earl and Lexi Costner, two nephews, Keith Costner and Logan Costner, and a special uncle, Hal Heafner (Becky) of Shelby, NC, and lifelong friends and classmates.
Born January 8, 1944 in Cleveland County, Randy was the son of the late J.D. and Ruby (Heafner) Grigg. Randy had a courageous fight against cancer for the past ten years. Randy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, the outdoors, and spending time with his family, friends, and his faithful companions.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Union Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 28, 2019