Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Grigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Grigg


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
William Grigg Obituary
William Randolph "Randy" Grigg, age 75 of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He is survived by the love his life and soulmate of 31 years, Julie Harmon of the home, a son, Scott Grigg of Naples, FL, and a daughter, Wendy Grigg Weaver (Bill) of Shelby, NC, three grandchildren, Nathan Self, Cody Self (Dakota), and Madison Self (Dylan Ott), a great granddaughter, Reese Ott, a sister, Diane Costner (Roger) of Shelby, NC, two nieces, Kim Earl and Lexi Costner, two nephews, Keith Costner and Logan Costner, and a special uncle, Hal Heafner (Becky) of Shelby, NC, and lifelong friends and classmates.

Born January 8, 1944 in Cleveland County, Randy was the son of the late J.D. and Ruby (Heafner) Grigg. Randy had a courageous fight against cancer for the past ten years. Randy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, the outdoors, and spending time with his family, friends, and his faithful companions.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Union Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now