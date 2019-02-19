|
William Lawrence Haynes went to his heavenly home February 15, 2019 at Seacoast Medical Center in Little River, SC.
He was born in Rutherford County August 1, 1930 he was the son of the late Rev. Ralph Haynes Sr. and Lovie Arrowood Haynes.
He worked in electrical maintenance at Bethlehem Steel until his retirement and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rachel Bridges Haynes of the home.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one brother; Ralph Haynes Jr. and wife Shirley, a sister-in-law Dottie Haynes and also blessed with several nieces and nephews and a number of special friends.
Mr. Haynes in addition to his parents was preceded in death by a daughter Kathy Jean Haynes, a brother; Paul G. Haynes, two sisters; Ruth Haynes, and Patsy Haynes Schiedt and a nephew Charles Haynes.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. February 20, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside's chapel, officiated by the Dr. Dean Sisk with final resting place at Cleveland Memorial Park, Boiling Springs, North Carolina following the service.
On line condolences may be made at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 19, 2019