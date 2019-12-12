|
William Stephen Holland Sr., age 87 of Shelby, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Steve Holland Jr., Michael Holland, Pat Oates, Annette Collier, Donna Martin, and Aimiee Dempwolf (John), eighteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born September 2, 1932 in Cleveland County, Steve was the son of the late Ralph and Kate (Poteat) Holland and was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Sue Scruggs, Barbara Drewery, and Patsy Hoyle.
Steve enjoyed walking around the town of Boiling Springs. He would walk an average 3 miles a day while waving at cars that passed him. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Steve was a member of Springmore Baptist Church where the church was built on the property of his parents' home. He will be missed by those that knew him.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services and Crematory. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
