BLACKSBURG - William Jerry Cook, 81, passed away Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Grover, NC, he was the widower of Nancy "Charley" Cook and the son of the late Pinkney Jerome Cook and Edna Ross Cook. Mr. Cook was self-employed and was a member of First Baptist Church of Grover. He was a veteran of the US Navy, a Mason and a Shriner, and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Mr. Cook is survived by one son, Phillip J. "PJ" Cook and wife, Tabitha; one daughter, Renee Cook Wilson and husband, Terry; one brother, Louis Cook; one step-son, Bobby Bolick; six grandchildren, Justin Cook, Dustin Wilson and wife, Megan, Zachary Wilson, Madison Green, Cameron Green, and Ella Green.
Memorial services will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Grover with Rev. Scott Kierstead officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at the home of Grady and Dorothy Childers.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 6, 2019