Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
1225 College Ave
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
1225 College Ave
Shelby, NC
William Lovelace


William Lovelace Obituary
SHELBY - William Asa Lovelace, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wendover Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1225 College Ave, Shelby, NC 28152.

Visitation will be held one half hour prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 7, 2019
