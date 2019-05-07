|
SHELBY - William Asa Lovelace, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wendover Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1225 College Ave, Shelby, NC 28152.
Visitation will be held one half hour prior to the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 7, 2019