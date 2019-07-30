|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - William "Bill" Bettis McDaniel, age 90, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on July 28, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain.
Born in Kings Mountain, NC, He was son of the late John Dixon McDaniel and Annie Dixon and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn, Clyde, Naaman, Charles McDaniel; sisters, Josephine Sellers, Sarah Stroupe and Helen Roberts. He graduated from Grover High School in 1947 and graduated from Gupton Jones Dallas Institute Mortuary School, Dallas, TX in 1956. Bill served in the United States Army as a Corporal Medic during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Kings Moiuntain, where he served as Chairman of the Deacons, music director for over 30 years, Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir. He was also a member of the Cleveland Co Senior choir and the first layman to serve as moderator for the Kings Mountain Baptist Association. Bill began his career in 1954 at Harris Funeral Home and served his community as a funeral director for over 65 years. He was employed with the United States Post Office for 30 years and received a safe driving award for one million miles traveled. Bill enjoyed his time as a bus driver for American Charters having taken tours to every state in the continental United States. He served his community as a member of the Kings Mountain District School Board for 12 years and as a referee and umpire for High School sports. Bill was a wonderful, loving and dedicated Christian husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 65 years: Helen Morris McDaniel, Kings Mtn. NC
Son: William David "Big Mac" McDaniel and wife Dorothy, Kings Mtn. NC
Daughter: Suzanne "Suzie" Terres, and husband Mike, Shelby, NC
Grandchildren: Josh Newton, Greensboro, NC; Brandi Parker and husband Jeff, Shelby, NC
Great-Grandchildren: Jacob Newton, Will Parker and Grant Parker.
Brothers: Rodger McDaniel, Kings Mtn. NC; Gerald McDaniel and wife Libby, Kings Mtn. NC; Durwood "Dean"
McDaniel and wife Jean, Shelby, NC.
Sisters: Ruth Sanders, Kings Mtn. NC; Martha Ann Wright and husband Ralph, Conover, NC
Brother and Sister-in-law: Jerry and April Morris, Kings Mtn. NC
Sister and Brother-in-law: Laura Laine "Laney" and Bobby Huskey, Hendersonville, NC
Sister-in-law: Becky McDaniel, Shelby, NC
Harris Funeral Home Family
FUNERAL SERVICE: Bethlehem Baptist Church, Thursday, August 1, 2019
2:00 P.M. Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor, officiating
VISITATION: 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday evening July 31, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain,
North Carolina
INTERMENT: Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain, North Carolina
MEMORIALS: Bethlehem Baptist Church, Future Building Fund, 1017 Bethlehem Rd, Kings Mountain NC
28086
or Hospice of Cleveland Co, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA.
Published in Shelby Star on July 30, 2019