William "Bill" Franklin Mull, age 63 of Shelby, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Judy Rogers Mull of the home, a daughter, Jennifer Mull Potter and husband Aaron of Shelby, NC, four grandchildren, David K. Potter of Hendersonville, NC, Shawn Potter of Shelby, NC, Kayley Albea of Shelby, NC, and Eric Potter of Shelby, NC, a great granddaughter, Nevaeh Potter of Mooresboro, NC, a brother, Kevin Mull and wife Jacklyn of Shelby, NC, and a sister, Karen Lineberger and Don Teague of Shelby, NC, four brother-in-law's, Jerry McSwain and his late wife Cheryl of Shelby, NC, Dale Reynolds and wife Jane of Shelby, NC, Ron Rogers and wife Connie of Flat Rock, NC, and George Rogers and wife Wanda of Shelby, NC.
Born January 11, 1956 in Cleveland County, Bill was the son of the late Julius "Frank" and Dorothy Putnam Mull and was preceded in death by his first wife, Cynthia Cordell Mull.
Bill was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church where he served the Lord as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, member of Baptist Men on Mission, and mentor to many. He also was a business owner who walked daily with God as his business partner and guide. Bill was a hardworking man that loved his family and enjoyed the outdoors. He will be missed by those that knew and loved him.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Tom Runyon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church Men on Mission, 123 Beaver Dam Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
