Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Noblitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Noblitt


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Noblitt Obituary
William Thomas "Bill" Noblitt, 74, passed away on July 2, 2019 in Palmdale, California.

He was born in Shelby, North Carolina on May 19, 1945 to the late William Arthur Noblitt and Beulah Philbeck Noblitt Ridings.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served honorably during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Jenell Dishman and a nephew, Christopher Wright.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Burke Noblitt of Palmdale, a step-son Dr. Rondel Bennett of Washington State, and a sister, Ann Wright, Shelby, NC.

Services will take place in Lancaster, California at Joshua Memorial Park with all military honors.
Published in Shelby Star on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.