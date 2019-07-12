|
|
William Thomas "Bill" Noblitt, 74, passed away on July 2, 2019 in Palmdale, California.
He was born in Shelby, North Carolina on May 19, 1945 to the late William Arthur Noblitt and Beulah Philbeck Noblitt Ridings.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served honorably during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Jenell Dishman and a nephew, Christopher Wright.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Burke Noblitt of Palmdale, a step-son Dr. Rondel Bennett of Washington State, and a sister, Ann Wright, Shelby, NC.
Services will take place in Lancaster, California at Joshua Memorial Park with all military honors.
Published in Shelby Star on July 12, 2019