1941 - 2020
William Reynolds Obituary
William Albert "Tennessee" Reynolds, 78, of 231 New Hope Road Lawndale, NC passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House Shelby.

He was born on December 18, 1941 in Pulaski, TN to the late Jim Reynolds and Mary Lucille Harney Reynolds.

Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Reynolds will be private.

Mr. Reynolds may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 15, 2020
