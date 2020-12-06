1/1
William Ross
1941 - 2020
SHELBY- William Ross (Peter), 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC. He was born on July 11, 1941 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Kendall Ross, Sr. and Mary Black Ross.
William will always be remembered for his contagious laugh, and junk talking to everyone he know.
William was a faithful member of Pentecost Apostolic Church of Christ where he served on the Trustee Board. He worked as concrete finisher until his health declined. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his siblings, Lottie Mae Webber, Rosa Lee Ross, Mary Frances Ross, Raymond Ross, Marvin Ross, Kendall Ross, Jr., James Ross, Bobby Ross and sons, Charles William Geter, Richard McDowell, grandchildren Tiffany Wilson and Precious Allen and great grandchild Trenton.
William leaves to cherish fond memories, the love of his life Vinnie Proctor Ross; his sons, William Ross, Jr., Elder Tyrone Allen (Regina) , Jacky Allen all of Shelby NC, Rev. Maurice Allen (Shavette) of Kings Mountain and Rodney Allen of the home; daughters, Wanda Ross and Tonya (Quon) Moses of Shelby NC; his brothers Cleo Ross (Louise) of Newton, NC, Jerry Ross (Paulette), Jimmy Ross, Percy Ross all of Shelby, NC, Larry Ross of Cherryville, NC, and Steven Ross of Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law, Julia Mae Allen of Shelby NC and Dora Young of Gaffney SC; Twenty-four grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00PM at Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Christ with Bishop Willie A. Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to this service at the church from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm, at that time guests will be asked to exit in preparation for the private service.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com




Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Christ
DEC
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
