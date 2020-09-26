1/
William Tesseneer
1939 - 2020
William "Bill" Burton Tesseneer, 80, of Shelby, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Huntersville Oaks, Huntersville.

Born in Cleveland County, on December 3, 1939, he was a son of the late Beulo Tesseneer and Maliure Martin Tesseneer. He was retired from the NC Department of Transportation after thirty plus years of service and was a member of Wallace Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Essie Mae Moses Jones Tesseneer; stepson, Roy Jones; step-daughter, Ola Mae Seagle; two step grandchildren, Tammy Canipe and Karen Chadwick; brother, Kenneth Tesseneer; and two sisters, Shirley Padget and husband Roy and Judy Pruett.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Etta Chadwick and husband Bob of Shelby; daughter-in-law, Brenda Jones of Shelby; sister-in-law, Linda Tesseneer of Shelby, brother-in-law, Donald Pruett of Shelby, six step grandchildren, Donna Gurley, Brenda Bell, David Chadwick, Bruce Chadwick, Phillip Jones and Chad Jones; ten step great grandchildren, five nieces and nephews, Lisa Hamby of Shelby, Donna Moore of Clover, Elizabeth Dobbins of Forest City, Billy Pruett of Shelby and Roger Padgett of Forest City.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 4:00 PM at Sunset Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Bowling officiating.

Memorial may be made to Cleveland Pines Activity Fund, 1404 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC 28150

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Darrell Coles

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
