CLOVER, S.C. - William Andrew Whitworth, 88, of Clover, SC passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House, Kings Mountain, NC.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, with the Rev. Wayne Brazzell officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 Monday night at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home.
Mr. Whitworth was born March 12, 1931 in Kings Mountain, NC to the late Clyde Marcus and Etta Jane Boheler Whitworth. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Chariker Whitworth son, Michael Lynn Whitworth, sisters Helen Wortman & Ruth Moss, and brothers, Clyde, Neil, & Ray Whitworth.
Survivors are his son Andy Whitworth of Clover, SC.
