Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church

William Wilson, Sr.


1936 - 2020
William Wilson, Sr. Obituary

Mr. William Edward Wilson, Sr., 84, of 125 Bridges Circle Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on February 13, 1936 to the late Oscar Wilson and Martha Burris Wilson
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will take place at church cemetery . The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 11:30 AM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 6, 2020
