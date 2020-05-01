|
|
Willie Marion Fredrick Jolly, 86, of 1204 Frederick Street, Shelby, North Carolina departed this life Monday, April 27th, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital in Shelby, North Carolina.
A native of Ellenboro, North Carolina, she was a graduate of Carver High School, the first class to do so in 1952. Marion continued her education at Livingstone College, where she earned a degree in English.
Her professional career began in Weldon, North Carolina, where she taught English at the high school level for the duration of two years. She returned to Cleveland County and taught at Douglas High School, Lawndale, for eight years. She spent two years teaching in Fallston before transitioning to Crest High School, where she spent the majority of her career as an English teacher. She retired in 1988, after teaching for more than three decades. She helped and inspired many people throughout her career.
Marion was a faithful member of Durham United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities including President of the Methodist Women, which she loved. Socially, Marion was a former member of the Audacian Club, Yadseut Club, and Zeta Beta Phi Sorority.
Marion was preceded in death by her mother and father, Willie Lee and Ralph Fredrick, a brother, Ray Fredrick Sr., and two sisters, Ruby Webb and Doris Whitesides.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Daniel Jolly Sr., her son Daniel Jolly Jr. (Kulaea), two grandsons, Daniel Jolly III and Ralph Jolly, all of Shelby, North Carolina. Two sisters, Mary Thompson of Forest City, North Carolina and Phyllis Hammonds of Providence, Rhode Island. A brother, Ralph Fredrick, of Smithfield, North Carolina. One Aunt, Ethel Paschal, of Monroe, Georgia. She leaves a host of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. This will be held at Durham United Methodist Church, 302 Ross Grove Road in Shelby, North Carolina. A private service will follow the viewing for the immediate family and friends. Marion will be laid to rest at Cleveland Memorial Park. A private burial service will take place the following day, for the immediate family and friends.
Thompson's Mortuary, Forest City, North Carolina, is servicing the family. The Jolly family would like to thank everyone for your kind expressions of love and comfort during this time.
Published in Shelby Star on May 1, 2020