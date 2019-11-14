|
|
Willie Lee Byrd Kee was born December 1, 1936 in Cleveland County, NC. She departed this life on November 5, 2019 at her residence in Lawndale, NC. She was the daughter of the late Mary Elmore Byrd and the late George Wray and the stepdaughter of the late Willie Edd Byrd.
Mrs. Kee graduated in 1954 as valedictorian of Douglas High School. She was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church where she served as a member of the choir, usher board, United Methodist Women, Nomination Committee and recording secretary for the Administrative Council.
She was the current Worthy Matron of Love Chapter No. 9 O.E.S.-Hopewell. She was the past Grand Worthy Matron of St. James Grand Chapter O.E.S.-North Carolina having served from 1995 to 2003.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Howard Kee, Sr.; her grandson, Patrick A. Farley; her sister, Grace King and brothers, T.S. Elmore, James C. Byrd and Jerry Byrd.
She leaves to cherish many wonderful memories, a daughter, Deborah Ann Kee Battle (Charles) of Lawndale, NC; two sons, Billy R. Kee (Betty) of Spindale, NC and Prophet Charles H. Kee, Jr. (Georgia) of Shelby, NC; two sisters-in-law, Lillian Gass of Elizabeth, NJ and Sarah Kee of Plainfield, NJ; eleven grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one special cousin, Thedosia Lawrence; special neighbors, Victoria Surratt, Diane Watkins and Mark Watkins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church Lawndale. Burial will take place at Philadelphia U.M.C. Cemetery. An O.E.S. ceremony will be conducted for Mrs. Kee from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM immediately following the family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM.
