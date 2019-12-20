Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
1952 - 2019
Willie Woods Obituary
Mr. Willie James Woods, 67, of 1309 Concord Street Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on February 14, 1952 to the late James William Woods and Betty Jean Nance Card.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 Noon.
Condolences can be expressed online www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 20, 2019
