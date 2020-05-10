Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Burial
Following Services
Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery
Service
Private
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma (Jolly) Carney


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma (Jolly) Carney Obituary
Wilma "Willie" Jolly Carney, age 93 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Carney and wife Susan of Cary, NC, and Robert Carney of Shelby, NC.
Wilma was born March 17, 1927 in Iredell County, NC, to the late Grady and Grace (Mason) Jolly and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert George Carney, a brother, Harold Jolly, and two sisters, Dorothy Parker and Pauline Jolly.
Willie was an avid and energetic gardener, learning how to raise tobacco, cotton, vegetables, and livestock at her parents' small truck farm. Her green thumb persisted through her married years as she raised flowers and vegetables for her family and friends.
Music was another love of Willie's life and she was unusually talented. She learned to play the guitar and sing as a child, forming a duet with her younger sister Dorothy. They became a professional country/western act and toured as the Jolly Sisters, making many radio and television appearances, including the Grand Ole Opera.
A private service for family and friends will be held at Elizabeth Baptist Church on May 16th , with a burial to follow in the church cemetery. Please contact the church for details.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com , a service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -