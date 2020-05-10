|
Wilma "Willie" Jolly Carney, age 93 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Carney and wife Susan of Cary, NC, and Robert Carney of Shelby, NC.
Wilma was born March 17, 1927 in Iredell County, NC, to the late Grady and Grace (Mason) Jolly and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert George Carney, a brother, Harold Jolly, and two sisters, Dorothy Parker and Pauline Jolly.
Willie was an avid and energetic gardener, learning how to raise tobacco, cotton, vegetables, and livestock at her parents' small truck farm. Her green thumb persisted through her married years as she raised flowers and vegetables for her family and friends.
Music was another love of Willie's life and she was unusually talented. She learned to play the guitar and sing as a child, forming a duet with her younger sister Dorothy. They became a professional country/western act and toured as the Jolly Sisters, making many radio and television appearances, including the Grand Ole Opera.
A private service for family and friends will be held at Elizabeth Baptist Church on May 16th , with a burial to follow in the church cemetery. Please contact the church for details.
Published in Shelby Star on May 10, 2020