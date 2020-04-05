Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Woodrow Norris Obituary
Mr. Woodrow "Woody" Norris, 74, of 926 Lake Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, NC to the late Grover Norris, Sr. and the late Mary Lou Lumpkin.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Norris will be private. Mr. Norris may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Monday, April 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 5, 2020
