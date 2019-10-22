Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Shiloh AME Zion Church
Grover, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh AME Zion Church
Grover, NC
Woodrow Ross Obituary
SHELBY - Woodrow Ross, 65, of 7 Horace Grigg Circle Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh AME Zion Church in Grover, NC.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday and at the home of his sister, Annie Roach, 1504 Williamson Road Kingstown, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 22, 2019
