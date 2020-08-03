1/1
Wray Beam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY- Mr. Buford "Wray" Beam, 87 of Shelby, passed peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Mr. Beam was born in Shelby to the late Joe Beam and Addie Barnett Beam. He retired from Lowes Home Improvement of Shelby and later from Shelby Nursery. He was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church where he was formerly a Deacon and former member of the Senior Choir. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them all. They brought him great joy and he did the same for each of them. He was larger than life and had an infectious laugh that he will always be remembered for.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers; Eugene Beam, Hubert Beam, and Jack Beam, and two sisters; Mattie Sue Lowery and Ruby Sperling.
He is survived by a very close and loving family including his wife of 66 years, Doris Paxton Beam, a son, Don Beam (Becky), three daughters; Teresa Warrick (Skip), Alica Wortman (Neal), and Myra Ware (Scott) all of Shelby, ten grandchildren; Clint Beam (Candice), Justin Beam (Angela), Zachary Wortman (Candace), Lindsay Putman (Allison), Trey Warrick (Tara), Eli Wortman (Lauren), Margaret Loftin (Michael), Bryte Scism (Jeff), Sam Wortman and Kassey Fender (Alex) and 16 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Dr. Rit Varriale officiating.
Due to COVID-19 those attending are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be. made to Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 North Post Road Shelby, NC 28152 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Beam.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved