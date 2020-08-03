SHELBY- Mr. Buford "Wray" Beam, 87 of Shelby, passed peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Mr. Beam was born in Shelby to the late Joe Beam and Addie Barnett Beam. He retired from Lowes Home Improvement of Shelby and later from Shelby Nursery. He was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church where he was formerly a Deacon and former member of the Senior Choir. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them all. They brought him great joy and he did the same for each of them. He was larger than life and had an infectious laugh that he will always be remembered for.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers; Eugene Beam, Hubert Beam, and Jack Beam, and two sisters; Mattie Sue Lowery and Ruby Sperling.
He is survived by a very close and loving family including his wife of 66 years, Doris Paxton Beam, a son, Don Beam (Becky), three daughters; Teresa Warrick (Skip), Alica Wortman (Neal), and Myra Ware (Scott) all of Shelby, ten grandchildren; Clint Beam (Candice), Justin Beam (Angela), Zachary Wortman (Candace), Lindsay Putman (Allison), Trey Warrick (Tara), Eli Wortman (Lauren), Margaret Loftin (Michael), Bryte Scism (Jeff), Sam Wortman and Kassey Fender (Alex) and 16 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Dr. Rit Varriale officiating.
Due to COVID-19 those attending are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be. made to Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 North Post Road Shelby, NC 28152 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Beam.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com