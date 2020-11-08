Bishop Zavier Horatio Terrill, Sr., 60 of Shelby transitioned to his heavenly home on November 1, 2020 at Atrium Cleveland, Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on September 18, 1960 to the late Mitchell Wesley Terrill, Sr. and Mamie Harris Terrill. He was the founder and senior pastor of New Jerusalem Rebirth and Restoration Ministries and the Presiding Prelate of Rebirth and Restoration Fellowship Ministries International, Inc.

Bishop Terrill is survived by the love of his life his wife of 39 years, Co-Pastor Lydia Murray Terrill, two sons Zavier Terrill, Jr. (Keyonna), Gastonia, N.C., Demetris Terrill (Shirika) of Shelby and daughter Adrienne Terrill of Shelby. One god-daughter Lanisha Allen of Shelby. Five grandchildren, Amiah Terrill, Darrien Terrill, Alaura Terrill and Demetris Terrill,Jr. and Ty'Qwailyn Allen of Shelby. One brother Mitchell Terrill,Jr. (Lockart) of Atlanta, GA.and two sisters Mrs. Hazeline Smith (Pastor James Smith), and Elder Shirley Terrill of Shelby and Step-mother Rose Terrill of Shelby NC.

Bishop Zavier Terrill, Sr. can be viewed at S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Monday, November, 9, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Enloe Mortuary.







