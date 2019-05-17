|
|
HIGH POINT - Elder Zedekiah Alexander Dawkins "Zeddie", 83, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 21, 1935 in Shelby, NC to the late Freeman Dawkins and Hattie Nance Dawkins.
He started out as a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. He graduated from the top of his class from The Compact High School in Shelby, NC where he was the president of his class.
"Zeddie" was married to the late Ethel B. Dawkins and they moved to High Point, NC in the early 60's and joined Church of God of Prophecy. He was the founder of True Vine Church of Love. Elder Dawkins never met a stranger and he was always helping people and talking about the Word of God and gave the knowledge about the bible. He retired from Jiffy Manufacturing after 33 years of employment, and went into his own business "Dawkins Lawn Services" in 1977.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Christine Dawkins, Demetrius Lynne Dawkins; two sons, Craig Alexander Dawkins and Sandy Gerard Dawkins; brother, Benjamin (Ethel) Dawkins; one sister, Hattie Hall; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, 1100 Stanton Place. Interment will follow at Floral Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p .m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dawkins family to phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 17, 2019