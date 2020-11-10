SHELBY - Zoey "Pumkin" Leigh Mills, 10, went to be with her Lord, Monday, November 9, 2020, at her home. Born in Cleveland County on April 23, 2020, she is the daughter of Bobby and Brittnay Williams Mills of Shelby. Zoey loved Trolls, Vamperina and bright colors. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Devin Mills of the home; grandparents, Jeff and Shelly Williams of Shelby and Tom and Traci Harris of Boiling Springs; aunts, Chelsea Williams, Kayce Jo Harris and Hannah Ramsey; uncle, Dr. Jackson Harris; and her cousin, Harper. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Richard Stroup officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to New Camp Creek Baptist Church or Hospice of Cleveland County.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com