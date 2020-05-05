A. Louise "Dolly" Dillon
A. Louise "Dolly" Dillon, age 89, of Huntington, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 with her husband of 68 years, Thomas B. Dillon, and their four children by her side. She was born August 24, 1930, in Schenectady, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Maria DiLorenzo Serino. Dolly enjoyed playing the slots at the casino, but her favorite thing to do was cook delicious meals and keep her refrigerator stocked knowing that every day, one or more of her children and/or grandchildren would be stopping by to visit. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children and their spouses, Patricia and Richard Rizzi of Shelton, Louise and Edward White of Pennsylvania, Barbara and Steven Hinckley of Seymour, and Thomas and Sheila Dillon of Rhode Island; her sister, Marilyn Pascarella of Milford; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is loved deeply. She will be sadly missed by her family. While she was so often told "I love you," she always responded, "I love you more." Forever in our hearts, "We love you more." Due to the Coronavirus, services will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. The James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelton Herald on May 5, 2020.