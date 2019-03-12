Alfred Kalman Bodis

Alfred Kalman Bodis, 85, passed away on Jan 24, 2019 from pneumonia. He was born in Budapest, Hungary. The son of Gyula and Anna Bodis. Al worked as a mechanical engineer and engineering manager, designing specialized equipment at Branson Ultrasonics, where he was recognized for 40 years of service. He was a selective sportsman, who enjoyed deep sea fishing and watching golf. But Al is best known for his passion for glider planes and as a proud member of the Soaring Society of America. He traveled around New England and logged many flights in various sailplanes. Al also enjoyed woodworking. He was an excellent cook, and many of his celebrated Hungarian dishes will be passed down to the next generation of Bodis'. While he was a man of many interests, he was happiest when spending time with his family and spoiling the family dogs. Al was always quick to give a witty comment or a physics lecture (with diagrams). He was sure to make you laugh. He is survived by his companion Georgene Bodis, of Shelton, CT; son Sandor Bodis, of Salem SC; and daughter Allison Searle, of Kittery, ME. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton where entrusted with the services. Published in Shelton Herald on Mar. 12, 2019