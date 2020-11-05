ANN E. MAURER

ANN E. MAURER, PHILANTHROPIST AND BOARD MEMBER OF THE MAURER FAMILY FOUNDATION, DIES AT 89.

Ann E. Maurer, loving wife and mother, book editor, chef, philanthropist and co-founder of the Maurer Family Foundation, died October 30, three days before her 90th birthday, in Connecticut of congestive heart failure.

Married since 1951 to Gilbert C. Maurer, director and former COO of Hearst, Ann was an accomplished and passionate chef, a devoted mother and an active member of her local community as well as the art community through her role with the Maurer Family Foundation.

Born in Philadelphia in 1930, Ann graduated from Wellesley College in 1951 and co-founded the Maurer Public Speaking Program at the college in 2012 with her husband, Gil, and also established a scholarship fund there in her name. She was also a talented book editor for 30 years and a world traveler. "Both an incredible partner and generous soul, Ann worked tirelessly to enrich communities by supporting their cultural programs," said Gil. "A lifelong lover of the arts, she was always looking for ways to make programs more accessible for all. I feel blessed to have called her my wife."

"Ann and Gil Maurer have built a remarkable family and philanthropic legacy together and have served as great role models to scores of Hearst colleagues and others over the years for lives supremely well-lived," said Steven R. Swartz, president and chief executive officer of Hearst. "On behalf of all of our Hearst colleagues, I want to extend our deepest condolences to Gil and the Maurer family. We will all miss Ann terribly."

"I've been privileged to have shared my personal and business life for more than 45 years with Ann Maurer and my indispensable partner Gil," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., executive vice chairman and former chief executive officer of Hearst. "Ann was the gold standard as wife, mother and steadfast friend. She was among the best judges of character I ever met. Her exceptional intelligence, empathy and zest for life was evident to all who knew her. She was truly family and Mary Lake and I will miss her every day."

The Maurer Foundation grants are designed to enrich communities and the lives of their patrons through programs of cultural value. Grants help broaden access to the arts and raise artistic standards. Previous grants have gone to the New York Botanical Garden, the Norton Gallery and School of Art, the Los Angeles Opera and many other institutions.

In addition to her work at the Maurer Family Foundation, both Ann and Gil have been actively involved with the Norton Museum of Art, located in Palm Beach, Florida, where they have been longtime residents.

She is survived by her husband, Gil, their five children, Christopher, David, Peter, Jonathan and Meredith, her sister, Jane D'Espinosa, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are private. Donations may be made to the Ann E. Maurer Scholarship Fund, Wellesley College. A celebration of Ann's life will be scheduled at a future date.



