|
|
Anthony P. Dota, Sr.
Anthony Philip Dota, Sr., age 81, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Carol (Reilly) Dota, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Anthony was born February 8, 1938 in Bridgeport, son of the late Anthony and Marie (Pussuto) Dota and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a United States Army Veteran, rose to the rank of Sergeant and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Tony worked for Breault's Heating & Air Conditioning as a foreman, Moore Special Tool, Tetley Tea, USA and Lonestar Distribution. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing Santa Claus, hunting, gardening, wine making, woodworking and carpentry, especially building his son's house and building bat houses. He was known as the "Batman of Shelton" who was always ready to lend a helping hand. Survivors include his four children, Anthony P. Dota, Jr. (Dawn) of Bethany, Barbara A. Dota of Shelton, Kathleen M. Gius (Louis) of Shelton, and Michael J. Dota (Michelle) of Derby; grandchildren, Anthony Dota, Matthew Dota and his fiancé Gabriella Paiva, Michael Dota, Julia Dota, Benjamin Dota, Aiden Gius and Caitlin Gius; lifelong friends, Alice and Tom Grady, sister-in-law, Virginia Dota and many nieces and nephews. In addition, Anthony leaves behind 5 brother-in-laws and their wives who were supportive of him throughout his life, illness and passing: Joseph Reilly, Timothy (Rosemary) Reilly, John (Judith) Reilly, James (Janet) Reilly and Michael (Charlene) Reilly. He was predeceased by two siblings, Rose Marie Maltais and Nicholas Dota and sister-in-law Lorraine Reilly. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by meeting directly in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, CT 06484. Interment with military honors will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., New York, NY 10306, www.tunnel2towers.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelton Herald on Nov. 14, 2019