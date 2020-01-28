|
Barbara Lycosky
Barbara Lycosky, 71, departed this life on January 26, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital.
Barbara was born in New York, NY on October 6, 1948 to the late Robert and Herta (Meyer) Jacobsen.
She attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and had worked at the corporate headquarters of Subway in Milford for over twenty years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. She found her greatest joy in the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her son Steven Lycosky and his wife Beth of Pennsylvania and her daughter Linda Lenahan and her husband Joseph of Oxford; and her five grandchildren: Samantha and Nathan Lycosky and Evelyn, Liam, and Macklin Lenahan. She was predeceased by her sister Caryll LeMunyan.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Carpino Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to noon. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in Shelton Herald on Jan. 30, 2020