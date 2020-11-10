Deborah Grace Mills
Deborah Grace (Gardner) Mills, 61, found peaceful rest in her home in Tryon, North Carolina on October 27th surrounded by loved ones.
She grew up in Shelton, Connecticut and raised her family while living in Sharon, Connecticut.
Debbie spent four years battling Cervical Cancer. Debbie raised three children and spent life enjoying the simple joys of nature and music alongside the love of her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, Lynn and Charles Gardner; husband, Glen Mills; sisters, Sherry, Carol, and Lisa; children, Jeremy, Travis, and Stephanie; and grandchildren, Scott, Lianlin, Ahnna, and Qian Qian.
Debbie received generous financial support as she navigated her years of treatment and hospital stays.
Her family will have a private service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hope Chest for Women http://hopechestforwomen.org/
or the Pardee Hospital Foundation Cancer fund https://www.pardeehospitalfoundation.org/support-the-foundation/choose-your-initiative
.