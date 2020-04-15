|
EDWARD VAN BOMEL
Edward E. Van Bomel, Jr., age 70, of Shelton CT, loving husband and father of 3 children, went into eternal rest on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Gardner Heights Nursing Home.
Edward was born November 8, 1949 in Bronx, NY, son of the late Edward Sr. and Rosemary (Kelly) Van Bomel. He was a United States Navy Veteran who served from 1969-1973 on the U.S.S. Robinson. Edward worked in the magazine & publishing industry for over 30 years, retiring from Hearst Corporation in 2005. He was an avid lover of music (especially the Beatles), playing the guitar and he was a huge fan of the New York Yankees. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family & friends; telling stories & jokes; writing; and he loved watching Jeopardy. He had an amazing memory for most of his life and that will forever be remembered of him.
He was predeceased by two siblings, Robert Van Bomel and Mary Rose (Van Bomel) DuRen. Survivors include his beloved wife of 42 years, Carol (Nicolari) Van Bomel, daughters Lauren and Jennifer Van Bomel, son and daughter-in-law Thomas Van Bomel and Jennifer "Tibs" Van Bomel; grandchildren Hailey "Baby Child" Perez, Anna Van Bomel & Jack Santoianni; brothers John Van Bomel (Cathy) and Donald Van Bomel (Jeanne); sister Veronica Gullo (Anthony); sister-in-law's Jannine Van Bomel, Pattie Nicolari and Louise Gildea; brother-in-law's Michael Nicolai and Jimmy Johnson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
The family will host a gathering for family & friends at a later date to celebrate Edwards' life.
Published in Shelton Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020