Frederick Anthony Perretta
Frederick Anthony Perretta, 87 of Shelton, Connecticut passed away on January 14, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born to Michael and Rose Perretta on January 10, 1933 in Queens New York. He married the love of his life, Sonya, on July 21, 1956 who survives him. He is also survived by his sons Gary Perretta and his wife Sherri of Indiana, Michael Perretta and his wife Cindy of North Carolina and daughter, Lori Burns, her husband Tom, and grandson Christopher of Connecticut.
Fred joined the army after graduating high school and served two years in the Korean war as a ground communications specialist. He then spent most of his career working for United Technologies at Sikorsky Aircraft as an electrical engineer and was awarded with multiple patents. He continued his education while working and graduated with a master's degree from Columbia Pacific University.
Fred had many pleasures in life. He enjoyed traveling, boating, building model airplanes and cooking for his family and friends. He also enjoyed snuggling with his beloved dog, chipper who predeceased him.
The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff of Autumn Woods, especially for filling the last few years with love and laughter. Their care and compassion will never be forgotten.
We lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He always made you feel welcome and had a fantastic sense of humor. We have been blessed to have shared our life with him. He will be dearly missed.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Shelton Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020