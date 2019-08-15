|
George K. Fairbanks
March 18, 1946 - August 10, 2019. George K. Fairbanks, 73, lived, in his words, "a strong and productive life for 73 years". After a short battle with cancer, he passed into glory on August 10th, 2019 at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara (Connal) Fairbanks, his son Matthew and daughter Jamison, along with his mother-in-law Olwen Connal. He is predeceased by his sister Gail of New Ipswich, NH. George was born at Griffin Hospital to George F. Fairbanks and Marion (Kucen) Fairbanks on March 18, 1946. He spent the better part of his youth growing up in Woodbury, CT; he graduated from Woodbury High School and then moved on to receive his B.S. in electrical engineering from WPI in MA. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft upon graduation and then in 1970 joined his father and uncle in running the family business, Tryon Mfg., which he continued to do up until his death with the help of his son Matthew. His lifelong love was music. He loved to sing, and also played the piano, guitar and banjo. During high school and his early married life, he played in 3 bands and as he grew older, he was able to combine his love for the Lord and music as a worship leader at Christ Church in Watertown and then at Southbury Baptist Church. George also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife and friends. He introduced Barbara to motorcycling in 1970 with a cross-country road trip, and after their children were in college, George and Barbara took many trips together, traveling to Nova Scotia, Tennessee and Lake Placid, one of their favorite destinations. George kept himself busy around his home in Woodbury, CT where he and his family lived for nearly 40 years. There was always a project in the works, making improvements and repairs around the house and property. He was an excellent provider for his wife and children and also a mentor and friend to young and old alike. He enjoyed sharing what he had with many Christian organizations and, in heaven, he now knows what was accomplished throughout his lifetime. Upon his passing, a friend said to Barbara, "George always had an open heart, open arms and an open Bible" which is a wonderful legacy to leave for his family and friends. There will be a celebration of George's life on Sept. 7th, at 10:00 at George's home church, Word of Life Family Church, which meets at St. George's Episcopal Church in Middlebury, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Word of Life Family Church, 393 Tucker Hill Road Middlebury, CT 06762. To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Shelton Herald on Aug. 22, 2019