Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
Gerald W. Bellucci Obituary
Gerald W. Bellucci
Gerald W. Bellucci, 76, of Shelton, passed away on May 20, 2019.
Jerry was born in New London, CT on December 11, 1942; the son of the late Annio Peter and Mary Jane (Pirovano) Bellucci. He attended schools in New London, Connecticut, graduating in 1964 from the United States Naval Academy. Upon completing his service in the US Navy aboard destroyers, he received an MBA from Northeastern University
Jerry worked for many years as a Marketing Director for American Cyanamid in New Jersey and Gillette Company in Massachusetts and later became a ski instructor at Killington Ski Resort in Vermont while also maintaining a marketing consulting practice. He spent summers sailing his J24 on Long Island Sound.
He is survived by his son, Matt; his sister, Janet Rabideau and her husband, Joseph and three nephews and their families.
Friends may gather on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Valley Transit, Shelton, Connecticut.
Published in Shelton Herald on May 28, 2019
