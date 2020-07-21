J'Darc "Jeanne" Marie

On July 7, 2020 J'Darc (Jeanne) Markut from Zephyrhills, Fl and Bridport,VT got her wings and joined the angels. She was a young 93 years and was not taken by the Covid- 19 but by giving her heart fully to all who needed her. A high spirited farm girl she grew up in Troy, Vt on her parents dairy farm. The daughter of Juliette and Albert Roberge she spent her youth working the farm alongside her parents and 7 brothers and sisters. At 19 years old she bravely left the farm life, moved to Connecticut and for the following 50 yrs made a home in Shelton, CT. She met the love of her life in Ted Markut and together they developed Markut Oil Company. They had a rich and productive life running the Oil business, raising 5 children, renovating houses, working tirelessly to create a successful company and educating their children and grandchildren. They traveled the world together for 70 years and enjoyed their 65th wedding anniversary on a trip to South America. For 45 years Jeanne and Ted were snowbirds heading to Florida each winter and enjoying a wonderful farmhouse in Vermont during the summer months: hosting many family and friends throughout the years as well as traveling throughout the USA visiting National parks, children and relatives. Jeanne was a botanist at heart, who was self educated and had a deep curiosity of all things. Crafts, gardening, science, singing, writing, yoga, health were her hobbies. Her mind and body were never still for very long. Jeanne was a mother, wife, businesswoman, caregiver, cook, pet lover, psychologist, landscaper, gardener, driver, builder, writer, traveller. Her life revolved around her family, so whatever was needed she was there to do it. Her energy was enormous, as was her generosity and her heart for anyone who was in need. Jeanne had a voracious appetite for new places, inventions, science and a good bargain. She instilled into her children and grandchildren the value of hard work; a sensitivity to nature and small creatures;frugality and the encouragement to live life to the fullest. Jeanne was pre-deceased by her loving husband Ted Markut as well as brothers Jean Paul, Roger, Richard Roberge. She leaves behind 5 children, Colette McNamara ( Bob), Jamie LeVasseur (Paul), Denise Markut, Theodore Markut Jr. and Anthony Markut (Eli). Also 12 Grandchildren, 7 great grands and 4 great great grandchildren; three sisters Solange Patenaude, Lise Fournier and Suzette Larkin along with a multitude of nieces and nephews. Her spirit has been released from a worn out shell to freely investigate the universe. A memorial of Jeanne's life will be held in Bridport, VT on September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Middlebury Humane Society or the John Graham Shelter in Vergennes or Vermont Young Farmers Coalition of Burlington,VT. Jeanne would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness to some unfortunate soul in her name.



