Lucille Martha Stafford
Entered into Eternal Rest
Thursday November 7, 2019
Mrs. Lucille M. Stafford (nee Tremblay), age 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, surrounded by family, at home in Shelton where she resided with her daughter Patricia. She was predeceased by her husband Robert W. Stafford and daughter Edith Gutowski. Funeral Mass is Saturday November 16 at 10 A.M. at St Margaret Mary Church, Long Hill Ave., Shelton. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Mrs. Stafford, originally from Waitsfield Vermont, was a resident of Shelton for over 60 years, a member of the Rosary Society and an avid gardener. She played a special role in the lives of all of her 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, especially Sarah, Lily and Ernest. Survived by sons: Paul (Carol), Roland, Robert (Margaret), David (Nanette) and Richard; daughters: Alice (Lynda), Patricia, Lynette (John) and Janet; siblings: Wilfred, Gracia Gagnon and Juliet. She is predeceased by siblings: Marie Brennan, John, Raul, Roland, Edgar and Joseph. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Shelton Herald on Nov. 14, 2019