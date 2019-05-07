Shelton Herald Obituaries
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
Marie LoRusso
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
Marie J. LoRusso
August 13,1920 - April 30, 2019. WATERBURY
Marie J. LoRusso
"Cherished Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother"
Marie J. (Savignano) LoRusso, 98, formerly of Waterbury, was reunited with her husband in heaven on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Cheshire where she resided for several years with her daughter JoAnn. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Bartholomew LoRusso Sr. of 53 years.
Marie was born in Derby on August 13, 1920, daughter of the late Ermini J. and Josephine (Paterno) Savignano of Shelton. She was a high spirited, compassionate, fun, loving and caring person to all. She treasured her family, especially when she cooked big meals for their weekly Sunday dinners where family would gather at her home, something that she always looked forward to. Some of Marie's other hobbies included her love for gardening, summertime family vacations and supporting local churches with weekly bingo nights with friends.
Marie was a busy stay-at-home mom to her five children, but with her love for baking, she managed to create beautiful wedding and special occasion cookie trays for family and friends. Being a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Waterbury Girls Club and being a longtime member of the Madonna Guild of SS. Peter & Paul Church were some other activities Marie loved being involved in. Amongst all, Marie was devoted to church, her faith and was always generous with her favorite charities, family and friends. Having a large family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews made her a blessed woman.
Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Vincent B. LoRusso Sr. (Vanessa Alverez) of Waterbury, Victoria Quinn (Brian) of Cheshire, JoAnn Flanagan (Greg Gorman) of Cheshire and Elizabeth Forrest (Wayne Godlin) of Greenwich and the late Bartholomew "Bart" LoRusso Jr. (Linda). She also leaves behind her sister, Josephine DiSanto and her husband Alfred of Morganton, NC; her grandchildren, Vincent B. LoRusso Jr. and his wife JoAnn, William LoRusso and his wife Casey, Victoria Hickey, Kara Casimiro and her husband Jorge, William Flanagan Jr., Jennifer Festa and her husband Eric, Michael Flanagan, Nicole Kennedy and her husband Michael, Danielle Errickson and her husband Tyler, her twelve great-grandchildren, her daughter-in-law, Virginia LoRusso and her sister-in-law Lillian Savignano of Huntington, CT. She was predeceased by her siblings, Frank Savignano, Anthony Savignano, Margaret Lauretti and her twin baby brother Francis.
Marie's family would like to sincerely thank her caregivers, Eileen, Alga, Nikita and Clarita, for all of the loving care and attention they showed their mother.
Arrangements: A funeral will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury. Calling hours will be held on Saturday evening, May 4, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Marie's favorite charity:
,
501 St. Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Shelton Herald on May 7, 2019
